Car catches fire on I-270 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) was at the scene of a car fire on I-495 Sunday afternoon.

The fire happened at about 6 p.m. on Southbound I-270 between Old Georgetown Road and I-495. Multiple lanes were blocked, causing delays for commuters.

(X/@mcfrsPIO)

(X/@mcfrsPIO)

(X/@mcfrsPIO)

The fire was eventually put out and no one was hurt.

