Car carrying five youths crashes into ditch on I-95 in Groton

Apr. 9—GROTON — One person was transported to the hospital after a car carrying five youths went through a wire guardrail into a ditch along the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 on Tuesday afternoon.

At the scene, Old Mystic Fire Department Chief Ken Richards Jr. said the crash happened around 3:19 p.m. just past Exit 88. Four of the minors refused medical treatment. Richards did not know the severity of the injuries for the youth who was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London.

The crash closed two lanes of the highway through 4:48 p.m., according to state police.

Richards said Poquonnock Bridge Fire Department also responded along with Groton Ambulance, Mystic River Ambulance, and an ambulance from the Naval Submarine Base Fire Department.

State police are investigating.