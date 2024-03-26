Car break-ins continue to impact Little Rock residents, visitors

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Car break-ins are an issue continuing to plague Little Rock residents and one that recently impacted a woman visiting from out of state.

Beth Smarzik woke up to a ring on her phone and then flashing lights as she walked out of her hotel to see her window and others busted out and blood inside her vehicle.

“They left behind, not only their blood drops, but they also left the tool that they used to break in the vehicles.” Beth Smarzik said.

Smarzik and three other vehicles had their windows busted out around 4:30 in the morning.

Police officers took the DNA from where one of the suspects must have cut themselves when breaking the window.

According to Smarzik, they used an emergency escape tool, which is often used to break windows when submerged in water.

“They had blood drops along next to my car, in my car console itself, and when I was getting my window repaired, the repair man also noticed blood drops along the windows and there were blood drops on another vehicle,” Smarzik said.

Smarzik also said that she believes the person or people may have been young because they left a deposit bag full of cash in one of the other SUVs that were busted into.

“So, the assumption is that somebody who doesn’t know that the plastic bag is a deposit bag and they just left it there so that would be assumed it would have been kids,” Smarzik said.

Smarzik was visiting Little Rock from San Antonio and will see the new home she just bought on Thursday. While this is concerning, she said it won’t keep her from moving here.

She also said that because she was visiting, she was at a loss on where to go or what to do to get her window fixed. That is when she came across a Facebook group called “Little Rock PowerWomen.”

“I asked the ladies, I think it’s 25,000 people strong, and said, ‘Ladies give me some suggestions please,’” Smarzik said.

A woman responded with her husband’s number, who was able to help her.

“He was able to respond to it and get me back in the business so that with all this rain coming, I can go ahead and feel safe,” Smarzik said.

