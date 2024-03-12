Car with 2-year-old inside stolen in San Pablo: police

(KRON) — A car was stolen in San Pablo on Monday with a 2-year-old child inside, the San Pablo Police Department said. The child was found unharmed inside the vehicle in Richmond.

The theft happened on the 1300 block of California Avenue at about 1:25 p.m., SPPD said. Surveillance video showed a woman stealing the car with the child still inside.

After officers swarmed the surrounding area, the vehicle was found near Barrett Avenue and Hayes Street by Richmond police. The victim went to the area and was reunited with her mother.

Police found the suspect on the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Avenue in Oakland. She was with two other women in a white 2016 Hyundai Tucson.

Police tried to stop the car, but it fled, police said. After a short chase, the occupants got out on the 1400 block of East 1st Street in Oakland. The vehicle was determined to have been stolen out of Hayward.

One woman was arrested while the other two got away, police said. The suspect was identified as Joy Taueetia, 35, of Oakland.

Police determined that the arrestee was the same person seen on surveillance video stealing the car. Taueetia was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and kidnapping.

Police are investigating to see if any other suspects are associated with the car theft. Anyone with information is asked to call (510) 215-3150.

