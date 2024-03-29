Captain Scott's back for another year of satisfying seafood cravings

Mar. 28—NEW LONDON — The aptly-named Pam Fishman on Thursday morning unknowingly became Captain Scott's Lobster Dock's first customer of the season.

The New York resident hopped a ferry to New London earlier in the day and, on a whim, drove down to the Hamilton Street seafood shack for a container of lobster salad she planned to share with her sister.

"I had no idea it was their first day, but I'm glad they're open," Fishman said after sampling a small cup of Rhode Island clam chowder, which she deemed "delicious."

The restaurant, now in its 28th year of operation, grew from a modest fish market and wholesale lobster business created by Thomas Eshenfelder, who one year decided to add a few picnic tables at the location.

"That first weekend, we had our attorney, accountant and my mother picking lobsters, it was so busy," said Eshenfelder's sister, Susan Tierney, the restaurant owner. "We've got the perfect scenery with the train and water, along with friendly staff."

This year marks the first time Eshenfelder won't be back in the kitchen mixing up pots of lobster bisque and New England clam chowder. The 63-year-old former commercial fisherman died on March 18.

Tierney, who typically spends her mornings in a back office going over orders and paperwork, said she planned to be in the kitchen a bit more than usual on Thursday, where trays of fritters, fried oysters and scallops were assembled.

"I feel I need to be around people," she said.

In the grill area, cook Anthony Aguiar, 28, walked past tins of warm water and melted butter where, on busy days, up to 100 pounds of lobster will be dressed before being nestled into rolls.

Aguiar, who started off as a dishwasher in 2012, said it's not uncommon in any given year to serve guests from across the region and world.

"And then there's the regulars whose names you get to know and know mine," he said.

As early-bird customers lined up, a light drizzle pattered on rows of colored chairs not far from a pick-up window packed with containers of chopped onions, bottles of malt vinegar and over-sized condiment dispensers.

"People will want to get their first orders in, so be a little busier than your typical rainy day," Tierney said.

j.penney@theday.com