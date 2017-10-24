Captain Marvel has a big part to play in Avengers 4

From Digital Spy

Avengers: Infinity War is looming on the horizon, but there are still a handful of MCU movies that will hit screens before the epic superhero saga brings Marvel's Phase 3 to a close.

Those include Black Panther, Ant Man and the Wasp and, of course, Captain Marvel.

Although Brie Larson's superhero won't have a cameo in Avengers: Infinity War, the character looks set to play a big part in the currently unnamed sequel, Avengers 4.

Speaking to Indie Wire, president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige said: "We're really focusing on Captain Marvel and the work that [directors] Anna [Boden] and Ryan [Fleck] are doing.

"It's going to be a big part of heading towards this epic conclusion and epic finale of 22 movies over the course of 10 years. That is the focus for the next six movies we have to finish and get out.

"Really, the focus now is on delivering Captain Marvel and then bringing Captain Marvel's story into the finale of everything we've started thus far."

So far we know very little about the Captain Marvel movie, aside from the fact it's set in the '90s and will feature a comeback to the MCU by Samuel L Jackson, Nick Fury.

It's thought we'll find out the story of how he lost his eye and the pair will clash with classic shape shifting Marvel villains, the Skrulls.

So considering her movie is set way back in the 20th century and she won't appear in Infinity War, it's hard to imagine how she'll feature in the final conclusion.

It's thought that her story will somehow tie into Ant-Man's Quantum Universe – which allows the plucky bugman to shrink to a molecular level – but as for Avengers 4, it's anyone's guess.

The character has previously been a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy in the comics and has cosmic powers, so could feasibly have been knocking around in space for the last 30 years or so.

Or perhaps the Time Gem Infinity Stone, which we last saw in Doctor Strange, could somehow jig things around to bring her into the present?

While we're all super-excited for the film, it seems Larson is already steadying herself to "lose everything she loves" to the daunting fame train that Marvel puts you on.

She told Porter Magazine: "I spent months thinking about whether or not I was going to do the film and I realised that it was a chance to tell a story on the largest scale possible.

"I know it is going to make me lose some of the things I love most about my life, but I think it's worth it."

Avengers Infinity War will be released on April 25, 2018.

Captain Marvel will be released on March 8, 2019.

Avengers 4 hits cinemas on May 3, 2019.

