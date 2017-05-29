A capsule look at all 8 Champions Trophy teams

FILE- In this Wednesday, March. 1, 2017 file photo, South Africa's AB de Villiers bats during their one day cricket international against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Alan Gibson/NZ Herald via AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — SOUTH AFRICA

ODI RANKING: 1

BEST RESULT: Champion 1998

LAST TIME: Semifinals

SQUAD: AB de Villiers (captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, JP Duminy, David Miller, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Keshav Maharaj, Dwaine Pretorius, Farhaan Behardien, Morne Morkel

COACH: Russell Domingo

Eye-catching series victories over India (away), England, New Zealand (twice), and 5-0 whitewashes of Australia and Sri Lanka in the last two years have lifted South Africa to No. 1.

Unbeaten in a bilateral ODI series since July 2015 until losing to England 2-1 in the Champions Trophy warmups, the South Africans have the top-ranked batsman in AB de Villiers and the top-ranked bowler in legspinner Imran Tahir. On paper, they should be the favorites but they famously fail to deliver at the big ODI tournaments.

The Champions Trophy is the one the South Africans have won, claiming the inaugural title in 1998.

Once again, with the pressure on, they have to prove they have the mental strength to go with a lineup that is powerful in every department.

Opening batsmen Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla have forged a hugely effective partnership. Get one of them out and there's still de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, JP Duminy and David Miller to come.

Tahir has been in red-hot form, but Kagiso Rabada leads a pace attack that is always reliable, while there might even be a return from injury for Dale Steyn if he proves his fitness in time.

ODDS: 4-1

AUSTRALIA

ODI RANKING: 2

BEST RESULT: Champion 2006, 2009

LAST TIME: Group stage

SQUAD: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, John Hastings, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

COACH: Darren Lehmann

After failing to win a game in its trophy defense in 2013, Australia intends to regain the championship by blasting all-comers.

The batting lineup is impressive, boasting David Warner, captain Steve Smith, Aaron Finch, and Glenn Maxwell. They're bolstered by the prolific Chris Lynn, who recovered in the Indian Premier League from another shoulder injury.

A powerful pace attack will be complete if Mitchell Starc can fire. Starc was picked with Josh Hazlewood, James Pattinson, and Pat Cummins. Injuries have limited their appearances together, and Starc is underdone after injuring his foot in the test series against India three months ago. His ability to seam the ball on English pitches is invaluable, and he couldn't bowl in the last warmup on Monday because of rain.

None of the squad was part of the 2006 and 2009 champions, but seven were involved in winning the 2015 World Cup, albeit at home.

Nearly two-thirds of the squad have been playing in the IPL, so they come match-fit to a point. But some who played in the India test series may also be mentally tired entering a third straight big event.

For all of Australia's weapons, it's still not as intimidating as it was in the previous decade. In the past summer, Australia was swept aside in South Africa and New Zealand, the latter its first group opponent on Friday.

ODDS: 3-1

INDIA

ODI RANKING: 3

BEST RESULT: Champion 2002, 2013

LAST TIME: Champion

SQUAD: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Dinesh Karthik

COACH: Anil Kumble

When India ended a two-week delay and revealed its squad, it banked on experienced 50-over format players to defend the trophy rather than going on the form of aspirant cricketers from its glamorous Twenty20 premier league.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav, and Dinesh Karthik all were part of the 2013 winning squad.

"We respect the IPL, but when it comes to the longer formats and when it comes to the English conditions we have looked at performances over the last year," chief selector MSK Prasad said. "And the experience. Experience is of paramount importance."

India beefed up its middle-order batting by recalling Yuvraj Singh, who last played in the tournament in 2006.