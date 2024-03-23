CAPSLO to expand its homeless services along Prado Road

TechCrunch

Updated at 12.16am IST, March 23: KuCoin said it has become the first global crypto exchange to comply with India's FIU. KuCoin said it will support local banks in India and other fiat entities and will invest in educating the market about the potential of crypto. "This is not just a milestone for KuCoin but a monumental stride for India's crypto market and the global crypto industry," it said in a statement.