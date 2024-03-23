CAPSLO to expand its homeless services along Prado Road
CAPSLO to expand its homeless services along Prado Road
CAPSLO to expand its homeless services along Prado Road
McGregor's "Road House" hit Prime Video this week.
If you’re an independent contractor, you’re responsible for your own tax withholding. Learn how to file your return and make estimated tax payments.
This 117-year-old woman swears by "staying away from toxic people." The world's oldest man says to "work hard"' What else can supercentenarians teach us?
Threads is getting into live sports scores, starting with the NBA. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the initiative and said that other leagues will be coming soon.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman make their last stop in their 2024 MLB division preview series, ending with the AL Central where they discuss the Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals & the Chicago White Sox.
A team of university security researchers has found a chip-level exploit in Apple Silicon Macs. The group says the flaw can bypass the computer’s encryption and access its security keys, exposing the Mac’s private data to hackers.
Higher oil prices are driving up prices at the pump.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
This viral appliance is a pro at whipping up everything from ice cream and sorbet to milkshakes and smoothies.
Score savings of up to 75% on top brands like Apple, Keurig, iRobot and more.
The moisture-wicking wonder has nearly 22,000 five-star ratings.
Time to stock up!
This easy-to-use gizmo can be installed in three different spots, and it doesn't slip around, shoppers say.
Rails, a decentralized crypto exchange, has raised $6.2 million in attempts to fill the void FTX left behind after crashing in 2022, the startup’s co-founder and CEO Satraj Bambra exclusively told TechCrunch. The crypto community is watching Rails because it’s attempting to straddle the divide in crypto exchanges by building out both centralized and decentralized underlying technology. The capital is earmarked for engineering team hiring and expanding its licensing and regulatory strategy to make the exchange “fully compliant,” Bambra said.
Nelson Peltz just got a boost in his high-profile proxy battle against Disney.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday the Fed's path to bringing inflation down, while bumpy, is not in doubt.
Updated at 12.16am IST, March 23: KuCoin said it has become the first global crypto exchange to comply with India's FIU. KuCoin said it will support local banks in India and other fiat entities and will invest in educating the market about the potential of crypto. "This is not just a milestone for KuCoin but a monumental stride for India's crypto market and the global crypto industry," it said in a statement.
If you use something other than credit cards as your primary payment method, you could miss out on critical purchase protections and rewards.
Today, during NBCUniversal’s annual technology conference, One24, the company revealed a slew of features coming to its streaming service Peacock ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics in July. The most notable feature to launch on Peacock is multiview, which allows subscribers to view up to four simultaneous matches at once. Next to picture-in-picture mode, many sports fans agree that multiview has been one of the greatest advancements to sports streaming tech in years, since it offers a more convenient way to follow multiple games simultaneously instead of constantly switching streams.
Both "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" and "Palm Royale" boast all-star acting casts that help bring these stories to life.