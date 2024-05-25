Caps and smiles fly at Satellite High: Photo of the Week, May 19-25, 2024

So many seniors. So much joy.

So many mortarboards, tossed into the air at high schools hosting graduation events across Brevard County this week.

That high-flying moment of triumph is reflected beautifully in this fun-filled photo by FLORIDA TODAY photojournalist Malcolm Denemark, who captured it at Satellite High's commencement at Scorpion Football Stadium.

About 5,000 Brevard students graduated over the past week: Commencement ceremonies for BPS students kicked off May 20, with those for students in private and charter schools starting the previous Friday.

Getting a striking shot of graduates, given the mood and the excitement of the teens, isn't tough, Denemark assured.

"It just takes a long time," he said.

"They all toss them, so it's not that it's hard. It's that you have to wait for all 200 or so of them to cross the stage, one at a time ... they're all graduating. You wouldn't want to feature just one of them."

He's right. Cheers to you, Brevard's Classes of 2024, all of you, wherever your mortarboards went sailing!

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Here's to the Class of 2024: Photo of the Week, May 19-25, 2024