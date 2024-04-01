In ALL-CAPS Easter message, Trump rips into his foes

Former President Donald Trump's Easter Sunday message on Truth Social consisted of seven words about Easter and 161 complaining about the legal system and various enemies of his.

The all-caps message began "HAPPY EASTER TO ALL" and ended "HAPPY EASTER EVERYONE!" but it otherwise consisted of attacks on those leading the legal cases against him, including Special Counsel Jack Smith, Fulton County (Ga.) District Attorney Fani Willis (whom he brands as "MRS. FANI "FAUNI" WADE) and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Smith, with a secondary swipe at President Joe Biden and the Justice Department.

Descriptive words in the message include "EVIL," "SICK" (which appears in quotes), "DERANGED" (also in quotes), "CORRUPT," and "CROOKED," which shows up twice. The post also includes "ILLEGAL" and "ILLEGALLY."

Trump has been indicted on 91 charges in various cases, though he has yet to be convicted on any of them.

The post was not unusual for a holiday greeting from the presumptive Republican presidential nominee. His posts last year on Christmas Eve and Christmas covered similar terrain with one ending "IT’S CALLED ELECTION INTERFERENCE. MERRY CHRISTMAS!” Another message concluded: "MAY THEY ROT IN HELL. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!”

Trump's TruthSocial feed Sunday also included a photo of him receiving a golf trophy from Jack Nicklaus, winner of 18 major championships and perhaps the most accomplished golfer of all time. Trump boasted last week that he had won championships at his own club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

In contrast, President Joe Biden posted Sunday: “Jill and I send our warmest wishes to Christians around the world celebrating Easter Sunday. Easter reminds us of the power of hope and the promise of Christ’s Resurrection.”

Biden's message ended: "From our family to yours, happy Easter and may God bless you."