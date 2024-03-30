Caprock Chronicles: Mary Dunn and the foundational work of the South Plains Music Teachers Association

Editor’s note: Jack Becker, Librarian Emeritus, TTU Libraries, is the editor of Caprock Chronicles. He can be reached at jack.becker@ttu.edu. Today’s essay is by Dr. Elissa Stroman, oral history archivist of the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library.

On March 30, 1968, Lubbock's mayor proclaimed it Mary Dunn Day. The mayor, W.D. Rogers stated “the latent musical talents of many South Plains youths have been nurtured and brought to full bloom by the untiring efforts of this gentle person.” We are only beginning to understand the impact of Dunn’s musical work and pedagogical reach, which was done thanks in part to her connections to a local music organization that turned one hundred in 2023: the South Plains Music Teachers Association (SPMTA).

Mary Dunn

Mary Dunn was born in Baird in 1888; her father was Methodist circuit rider Robert Franklin Dunn. She taught music at Matador and Sweetwater before moving to Lubbock in 1922 to become the first director of music at the Lubbock public schools. One year later, on Nov. 2, 1923, twelve music teachers met to form the SPMTA. The group held a concert at the high school auditorium that evening with talent from its membership, followed by a music appreciation lecture and luncheon the next day. In addition to Lubbock, other towns represented in the initial membership included Slaton, Ralls, Tahoka, Post, and Ropes; the organization covered twenty South Plains counties.

The SPMTA initially only met formally once a year, likely because members were busy teaching. Committees ensured that concerts and festivals ran smoothly. The SPMTA was similar (and collaborated frequently with) the Lubbock Music Club in their early years. Both groups wished to elevate the musical tastes of South Plains residents by promoting music education and concert opportunities. But what made the SPMTA unique was its membership focused on music teachers. Dunn as its first president spearheaded the work of the SPMTA’s initial goals: to bring internationally known artists to Lubbock and to host an annual spring festival that allowed music students an opportunity to showcase their talents.

Program from the second annual South Plains Music Festival, 1925.

The first annual music festival was in 1924, and every spring throughout the 1920s and 1930s, these festivals were frequently reported as having one thousand or more in total attendance. They were multi-day affairs that included guest performers (Dunn was in charge of coordinating travel and negotiating contracts) and students competing in various solo, ensemble, and theory categories.

The students were also featured in recitals and sometimes collaborated in stage productions like 1927’s “A Musical Lay of Life on the Plains,” a pageant written and performed by the members and students of the SPMTA and Texas Tech that told the early music history of the region. After nine years of hosting the “South Plains Music Festival,” the competition expanded for a number of years to be the “Tri-State Music Festival,” drawing in even larger crowds.

Within a decade, the SPMTA had grown to over fifty members. Dunn worked to bring the Texas Music Teachers Association annual conference to Lubbock in 1934, and she was president of that state organization from 1936-1937. Dunn taught in the Lubbock public schools until 1936 when she established a private piano studio out of her home with her sister Beulah at 2013 14th Street (another sister, Myrtle, taught at Texas Tech in the 1930s-1950s).

Mary Dunn taught lessons into the 1960s, when she was named Texas Music Teacher of the Year in 1965.

During this period, (the 1920s through the 1960s), she created teaching materials for private music teachers to help codify music education. She worked with the Texas State Department of Education to create a division of applied music, which standardized a solo and ensemble competition for Texas public school students. The scope of Dunn’s work, as well as her pedagogical rigor, is on display in her personal papers housed at the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library.

Logo of South Plains Music Teachers Association.

It is impossible to encapsulate a century of work by area music teachers succinctly, and Dunn is only one example of the types of accomplishments seen with early members of the SPMTA. The organization renamed itself in August 1966 to the Lubbock Music Teachers Association (LMTA) to better focus its energies in the ever-expanding Hub City. Through the years the LMTA has continued to host competitions, recitals, and festivals that showcase area students’ talents, and members stay busy teaching generations of music students.

Though Dunn died in 1972, she left a legacy of countless students who went on to musical careers across the United States. The foundation she espoused in music education and the philosophy of the SPMTA remains intact today. The LMTA still brings teachers together to provide educational and scholarship resources for their students. In a 1926 speech, member Mrs. J.L. Ratliff summarized the organizations’ founding mission: “Conceived by doubtful and trembling hearts, cradled in the prayers and hopes of pioneers in the great art, dedicated to the growth and advancement of a love for genuine music in this wide region, to the South Plains Music Teachers Association, and Festival, All Hail.”

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Caprock Chronicles: Mary Dunn and the foundational work of the South Plains Music Teachers Association