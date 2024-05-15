Capri Sun launches Big Jugs that equal 32 pouches of juice. Here’s where to find them.

Fans of Capri Sun have a new, larger serving option to choose from at some grocery stores across the country.

The company announced the launch of Capri Sun Multi-Serve Wednesday, a 96-ounce bottle of Capri Sun's fruit punch flavor that comes packaged as a set of two, totaling 32 of the brand's classic pouches of juice. The two-pack bottle set is available now exclusively at BJ's Wholesale Club, Sam's Club and select Costco locations, according to a news release from Kraft Heinz, the parent company of Capri Sun.

The giant jugs of juices stray from Capri Sun's usual single-serve approach, but they say that's what customers wanted.

According to the company, between 2020 and 2023, 76 percent of suggestions received by the Capri Sun call center were about customers wanting a bigger product size. The 96-ounce Big Jug, as it was referred to on Instagram by Capri Sun, is the brand's "first innovation in nearly a decade," according to the news release.

Capri Sun is launching a new, larger serving option of its fruit punch flavor, available exclusively at club retailers nationwide.

"With this larger format, everyone, including kids at heart, can bring a piece of their epic childhood to parties, summer gatherings and even dinnertime at home," said Jordan Mann, senior brand manager at Capri Sun, in the news release.

"We're now able to to delight those fans that grew up on Capri Sun with an offering that suits their needs. They've outgrown the serving size of the pouch, but not their love of Capri Sun," Mann added.

Fans on social media ask for Pacific Cooler flavor of Big Jug

Capri Sun first teased the multi-serve jugs on social media Monday. "90s kids asked, we delivered, and it’s gonna be epic!" the caption read. In the comments, fans showed excitement about the new, larger bottles, but others wondered when another popular flavor might be available in the bottles.

"Where's the pacific cooler?!" commented one user.

"Pacific cooler me please and thank you!" wrote another commenter.

According to the Capri Sun page on Kraft Heinz's website, the Pacific Cooler flavor is made with filtered water, sugar, and a mix of pear, grape, orange, pineapple and apple juice concentrates. The website also says the juice is made with "no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives."

The Fruit Punch flavor has similar ingredients to the pacific cooler flavor, according to the website, and is made with "all natural ingredients, no high fructose corn syrup and naturally sweetened with sugar."

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Capri Sun jugs hit store shelves. Company says customers asked for it.