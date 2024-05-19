Capitol View: New Speaker-designate Rep. Brian Evans, Daisy Bates legacy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Lots of moves recently in Arkansas as a new Speaker-designate was chosen for the Arkansas House and an iconic Arkansan was honored at the U.S. Capitol.

Capitol View host Roby Brock met with Arkansas Republican Speaker-designate Rep. Brian Evans to talk about taking the reins in the future, as well as the budget issues concerning the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

MLK Commission, students in awe at unveiling of Daisy Bates statue in Washington D.C.

Then, Roby meets with Daisy Bates Museum President Charles King to talk about her legacy and the recent unveiling of her statue at the U.S. Capitol.

Capitol View airs on Sundays at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.