Capitol View: Remembering David Pryor, maternal health in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After the recent death of former congressman, senator and Arkansas Gov. David Pryor – his loss is being felt across the Natural State.

Capitol View host Roby Brock talked with long-time Pryor friend and former Clinton School of Public Service Dean Skip Rutherford about his first-hand accounts of watching Pryor’s political career from Arkansas to Capitol Hill.

Former Sen. Mark Pryor, Clinton administration officials remember late Gov. David Pryor during memorial at Arkansas Capitol

Roby then talks with Democratic State Rep. Denise Garner, Republican Rep. Karilyn Brown and Secretary of Human Services Kristi Putnam about the health of mothers in Arkansas and events coming up focused on maternal health.

