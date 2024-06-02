Capitol View: Possible special session, Arkansas economy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas lawmakers are gearing up for a possible special session from June 17-21.

Capitol View host Roby Brock talked with Republican State Sen. Jim Dotson and Democratic State Rep. Vivian Flowers about what is expected, with topics including budgetary issues concerning the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and the potential for tax cuts.

Roby then spoke with UA Walton College Business and Economic Research Director Mervin Jebaraj to discuss what is being seen with state and national economic trends.

Capitol View airs on Sundays at 8:30 a.m.

