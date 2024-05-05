Capitol View: Linda Chesterfield retires, Arkansas makes strides in legislation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A long-time state legislator this week is stepping down after making huge contributions in her service to Arkansas.

State Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock, is retiring from the Arkansas legislature after 20 years in the House and Senate. This pioneering woman got a warm send-off from colleagues on both sides of the aisle on Thursday. We reflect on her career.

Crypto mining bills advance through Arkansas legislature, awaiting governor’s signature to become law

A plan to tack on $10.50 for prescriptions filled in Arkansas creates controversy. Reporter Steve Brawner has details. Also, KARK capitol reporter Samantha Boyd reviews this week at the legislature.

