Capitol View: Legislative fiscal session, AG Tim Griffin

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This week the Arkansas General Assembly met for the fiscal session.

Capitol View host Roby Brock met with Democratic State Rep. Ashley Hudson and Republican State Rep. Jimmy Gazaway to talk about the first week of the legislative session and other political happenings in the Natural State.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders outlines priorities, goals in Arkansas State of the State address

Roby then talks with Arkansas’ top lawyer, Attorney General Tim Griffin to discuss crypto mining, the recent Biden administration proposed “gun show loophole” closure and other topics.

