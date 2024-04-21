Capitol View: The legacy of David Pryor, week in Arkansas politics

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Long-time Arkansas political figure David Pryor died on Saturday at 89 years old.

Capitol View host Roby Brock met with political scientist Dr. Jay Barth to discuss the legacy of Pryor who was a former Arkansas governor, former state representative, U.S. congressman and senator.

Current and former Arkansas politicians, colleagues respond to the death of David Pryor

Roby then talked with Republican State Rep. RJ Hawk and Democratic State Senator Clarke Tucker to discuss the budget session, the lectern audit and an upcoming charity basketball game.

Capitol View airs on Sundays at 8:30 a.m.

