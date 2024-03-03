Capitol View: Arkansas prepares for Super Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With Super Tuesday approaching this week with a lot of races to watch.

Capitol View host Roby Brock met with former state senator Joyce Elliot with Get Loud Arkansas and Bill Vickery with Capitol Advisors Group to break down the upcoming election day races.

Presidential hopefuls gear up for Super Tuesday

Roby and the Democrat and Republican political pundits discuss topics ranging between the presidential, congressional and statewide supreme court races.

Capitol View airs on Sundays at 8:30 a.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.