Capitol View: AACF Director Keesa Smith and columnist John Brummet

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas lawmakers are eyeing a special session in June to address an appropriation for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and to address possible tax cuts.

Capitol View host Roby Brock talked with Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families Executive Director Keesa Smith about the possibility of pausing tax cuts with questions over big expenses coming toward the state soon.

Arkansas lawmakers plan to hold special session in June

Roby then talks with Arkansas Democrat-Gazette columnist John Brummett about the recent passing of national political commentator and former KARK weekend anchor Alice Stewart and former Arkansas House Speaker Benny Petrus.

Capitol View airs on Sundays at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.