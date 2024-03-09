Capitol Police arrest man trying to enter the building with a hammer

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Capitol Police said Friday that they had arrested a man who was trying to enter the building with a hammer.

The hammer was discovered Friday when 33-year-old Christopher Snow was going through security at the Capitol Visitor Center, according to Capitol Police.

The hammer inside a plastic bag. (Capitol Police)

An officer discovered the hammer inside the man's backpack as it went through an X-ray machine, but the man "attempted to grab the bag and became combative" when the officer tried to look inside the bag, USCP said in a press release.

During a "struggle," officers "deployed a Taser to stop the individual and take him into custody," according to the press release.

“These officers did what they were trained to do and stopped this man from getting into the U.S. Capitol,” USCP Captain Andrew Pecher said in the press release. “Great work from the officer who spotted the hammer, to the officers who quickly took the suspect into custody.”

The incident took place at around 3:40 p.m.

Snow, from Canton, Ohio, is being charged with assault on a police officer, according to the USCP.

The Senate is currently in session.

The USCP has made about a dozen arrests this month so far for charges including driving under the influence, theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle, according to public arrest reports.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com