Capitol Notebook: Ticketmaster bill heads to Senate, Uber and Lyft halt exit

With five weeks left of session, legislators are spending less time in committee and more time on the floor working to send legislation to the governor's desk. This week was marked by a short recess for the Muslim holiday Eid-al Fitr and plenty of debate on the floor regarding elections bills, public safety, and more.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz highlighted the state's child tax credit, the most generous in the nation, on Tuesday, encouraging filers to apply for the credit averaging $2,508 per family. Tax Day is Monday, but if a filer does not owe any money, filing for the credit is open until Oct. 15.

Ticketmaster has had a rough few years in politics and the Minnesota legislature isn't holding back on cracking down on the company to protect concertgoers. The House passed "The Ticket Fairness Act," a bill aimed at protecting consumers from ticket conglomerates following the Taylor Swift Eras Tour debacle last year. The legislation would ban bots from purchasing tickets, similar to Arizona's law passed just yesterday, and passed with bipartisan support. It's now on its way to the Senate.

Uber and Lyft pumped the brakes on their exit from the Twin Cities, for now. The Minneapolis City Council unanimously voted Thursday to push their pay hike back to July 1, giving the legislature two months to find a state-wide solution to keep the rideshare companies in operation. Both companies have agreed to operate in the area until the new deadline.

