Capitol Connection: Reporters discuss end of legislative session, budget deal and what didn’t get done in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Illinois’ new budget includes a 1.6 percent increase in spending, additional investment in education, and some big money for Governor Pritzker’s priorities.

It also was not an easy deal to reach. Brenden Moore with Lee Enterprises and Ben Szalinski with the Daily Line joined Capitol Connection to break down the budget deal, and talk about what didn’t get done under the dome this Spring.

