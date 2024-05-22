Capitol Connection: Rehabilitation facilities seek another pay jump for employees

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Director Support Professionals help care for the state’s most vulnerable populations.

They’ve spent months in the Capitol calling for a pay raise. The state increased the wages for these workers last year to 139 percent of what the minimum wage is in Illinois, but a third party study the state uses as a guideline for how to improve the care provided recommends that the state set wages at 150 percent of the minimum wage.

Josh Evans with the Illinois Association for Rehabilitation Facilities joined Capitol Connection to discuss the push for raises, and how the tight budget year is impacting negotiations.

