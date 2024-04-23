Capitol Connection: Rape Crisis Centers in dire need of life raft from the state

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Rape Crisis Centers across the state say they are in desperate need of funding, or facilities across the state will need to close their doors.

The Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault is asking the state for $20 million dollars, which is more than double what they get from the state currently.

They need additional money because the federal government cut down the amount of money going to a fund for victims of crimes. Several facilities have already closed their doors because of the shortfall.

