Capitol Connection: McCombie says end of session chaos gave her ‘hope’ for November

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The legislature ended their Spring session after passing a $53 billion budget.

It was another year of increased spending for Illinois. House Republican Leader Tony McCombie joined Capitol Connection to discuss the budget deal, and the nearly $1 billion in tax hikes the state passed to balance the deal.

She also talked about how some chaos at the end of session gave her a bright outlook for the November general election.

“I walked out of the Capitol, I looked at leader Hammond and I said, ‘you know, as bad as that just was, I will be completely honest with you. I said, I don’t feel beat up because that just gave me hope,'” McCombie said. “I will tell you, the speaker is no political strategist, that’s for sure. And you saw that when the budget breakdown, the tax revenue was, you know, took them three times it took them to break their own rules to get that bill passed. They don’t have it together. It gives me hope, when I see targets not voting, when I know that, that they’re worried about those seats.”

Editor’s Note: This interview was taped prior to the conviction of former President Donald Trump, so the impact of the conviction was not discussed.

