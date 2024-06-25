Capito, Manchin announce $6.4 million to renovate WVU PRT

Jun. 24—MORGANTOWN — Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced separately on Monday that the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded $6.4 million, through Congressionally Directed Spending requests from them, for renovating WVU's Personal Rapid Transit system.

Capito said in her announcement that the money will go for refurbishment of the Beechurst, Walnut, Health Sciences Center, Engineering and Towers PRT stations, and the guideway.

The PRT Passenger Station and Guideway Modernization Project will attempt to return the PRT stations and guideway to a state of good repair as per Federal Transit Administration requirements, she said. Structural components, including stairs, platform surfaces and guideway components will be refurbished.

She said, "Since I came to the Senate, I have heard from university leaders and students about the need to make improvements to the PRT. I was proud to use my position on the Appropriations Committee to advocate for and secure this award to support the critical role that the PRT plays when it comes to transporting students across WVU's campus. These improvements will help ensure that this iconic and unique transportation system can remain in place to help students get across campus for years to come."

Manchin is also on the Appropriations Committee. He said, "I'm pleased the DOT is investing more than $6.4 million into West Virginia University's PRT stations for essential improvements. Safe and reliable transportation is essential to getting people where they need to go and connecting the WVU community. I look forward to seeing how it improves the lives of students, faculty and Morgantown residents, and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue working with federal, state and local officials to expand our transit system for West Virginians."

Manchin explained that the Senate Appropriations Committee allows members of Congress to submit CDS requests, which provides an opportunity for state and local governments, nonprofits, and other public entities to receive targeted funding for projects that bolster their communities and directly support West Virginians.

Email: dbeard @dominionpost.com