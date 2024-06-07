Capito backs Bipartisan bill to enhance reentry programs, promote public safety

Jun. 7—washington — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., joined U.S. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and U.S. Senator Peter Welch, D-Vt., Wednesday in introducing the Second Chance Reauthorization Act of 2024.

The proposed legislation would reauthorize critical reentry grant programs from the Second Chance Act of 2008, which was most recently reauthorized during the Trump Administration as part of the First Step Act in 2018, including services and supports for housing, career training, and treatment for substance use disorders and/or mental illness.

The legislation would reauthorize critical programs to reduce recidivism, invest in communities, and promote public safety, Capito said.

"Over 95% of incarcerated people will be released at some point," Capito said. "The Second Chance Reauthorization Act will allow people reentering society to become successful and productive members of their communities. I am proud to introduce this legislation that will continue to provide resources to evidence-based programs that reduce recidivism rates and promote public safety."

The Second Chance Reauthorization Act of 2024 would: — Reauthorize key grant programs that provide vital services, supports, and resources for people reentering their communities after incarceration; — Expand allowable uses for supportive and transitional housing services for individuals reentering the community from prison and jail; — Enhance addiction treatment services for individuals with substance use disorders, including peer recovery services, case management, and overdose prevention.