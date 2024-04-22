Capital-Star Q&A: Where the primary candidates for Pennsylvania treasurer stand on the issues

Pennsylvania Capitol Building on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Amanda Berg, for the Capital-Star).

A pair of Democrats from western Pennsylvania is seeking their party’s nomination for state Treasurer in the April 23 primary. The winner of the primary contest will face incumbent Republican Treasurer Stacy Garrity.

The Capital-Star asked both Democrats in the race multiple questions about the office and why they believe they are the best candidate. Here’s how they answered the question: Why are you the best candidate for this office?

State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro (D-Erie) was first elected to the Pennsylvania General Assembly in 2012.

“What’s lacking in Treasury is leadership, energy, and a lack of imagination to do better and to make the office more relevant to Pennsylvanians’ lives,” Bizzarro said. “In other states, the Treasury is on the front lines of economic development but in Pennsylvania our lackluster performance is limited to photo ops and no real innovation.”

“I have studied and networked with other states to inject new ideas into my plan to modernize Pennsylvania’s Treasury so it works for all Pennsylvanians while bringing the office and its programs closer to where they live by opening new regional offices,” he added. “Unlike my opponents, I have legislative experience, that includes negotiating budgets, drafting legislation, and working with statewide leaders, to make progress.”

Erin McClelland is a former small business owner and has been a candidate for other offices in Allegheny County.

“I am the only one in the race that has actually made a payroll as well as worked in the public sector, seeing how government functions and dysfunctions from the frontline. For me this job is about the work, not the title,” McClelland said. “I am the only candidate that is campaigning on the following: Cyber-security at all levels of government, ending investments of workers’ pension money in foreign holdings, enacting a mission-driven banking program, leading a statewide coalition to determine the feasibility of a state-wide public bank, and putting a stop to the Keystone Savings scam that both of my opponents support.”

Both candidates cited different concerns as the most serious issue facing the Commonwealth that the Treasurer’s office should prioritize.

“The lack of investment in Pennsylvanians and a lack of forward-thinking leadership,” Bizzarro said. “The Treasurer should prioritize making capital available in underserved communities to start and grow small businesses, leverage public funding with private partnerships to get infrastructure improvements underway, and make sure that all Pennsylvanians are aware of the programs that are available to help them. That’s why I will institute programs that invest in Pennsylvania and establish regional offices in populations centers that need them most.”

“Cybersecurity is a very serious concern facing our municipalities,” McClelland said. “The National Association of State Treasurers has stated, ‘The National Association of State Treasurers supports efforts, which may include cross-functional and multi-agency partnerships, at all levels of government and across the public and private sectors, to effectively mitigate the risks of cybersecurity threats, vulnerabilities, and the resulting impact on systems serving the public.’”

“I am the only candidate in this race that has released a plan to address it,” she added.

The candidates’ full answers to the questionnaires are at the links below. They were lightly edited for clarity.

