Capital Region International Airport adds new airline, flights to Florida

DEWITT TWP. — Breeze Airways is expected to be the newest airline to offer flights from the Capital Region International Airport with service set to take off in October.

The relatively new airline, started about two and a half years ago and based largely on the East coast, is planning to offer Lansing-based flights to both Orlando and Fort Myers, Florida.

Lukas Johnson, the airline's chief commercial officer, said Monday that flights are expected to start the first week of October, with introductory flight pricing starting at $79.

He said the Lansing airport is often overlooked, with carriers tending to go to Detroit or Grand Rapids instead.

"It's a good opportunity for us," Johnson said.

And for customers? They get another route, he said, to the most popular destination for East Coast flyers: Orlando.

The other route, to Fort Myers, is one of the most popular routes for the Midwest, Johnson said.

"Lansing itself has a good local population size, it has the Capitol and schools and colleges in a defined area," he said. "I think our plane size and product is perfect for that."

Johnson said the airline considers itself a "nice low cost carrier," and plans to offer three tiers of seating for its Lansing routes, which are expected to be on Airbus A220 planes. There would be 137 seats, 12 of those first class and 25 with extra leg room.

The flights will start with a couple of routes each week and the airline has had a pattern of expanding and even adding new destinations if the flights are successful, Johnson said.

The airline also is introducing its own credit card with perks, in partnership with Barclays and Visa, he said.

The Lansing flights will be the first in Michigan for Breeze Airlines.

The airline is headquartered near Salt Lake City and has large operations in airports near Charleston, South Carolina; Tampa, Florida; Providence, Rhode Island; and Hartford, Connecticut.

Breeze Airlines will be the fifth airline operating from the DeWitt Township-based airport. The airport currently has four regularly scheduled airlines with destination that include Orlando.

Delta Airlines offers nonstop service to Detroit Metro Airport (DTW); American Airlines offers nonstop service to Washington, D.C. (DCA) and Orlando (MCO) as well as service to Chicago (ORD); low-fare airline Avelo offers nonstop service to Orlando (MCO); and Apple Vacations offers nonstop service to Cancun, Mexico (CUN); Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ) and Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ).

