Capital Gazette Journalist Reports Live During Active Shooting

A Capital Gazette journalist continued to report as an active shooting unfolded on Thursday at the outlet’s Annapolis, Maryland, headquarters.

As he waited to be interviewed by the police, Phil Davis shared information with the public on Twitter.

Davis said a single shooter shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire, hitting several of his colleagues.

There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

Although some Twitter users voiced concern for his safety, Davis clarified that “I was not tweeting from under my desk. I was already safe when I started tweeting.”

Capital Gazette’s masthead lists Davis as a crime and courts reporter. To date, he has written more than 70 articles for the paper.

Photojournalist Joshua McKerrow, who works for The Baltimore Sun and the Gazette, posted photos from the scene outside the building of law enforcement presence.

Police response for shooting in my newsroom. @capgaznews. pic.twitter.com/0O1LtlXdps — Joshua McKerrow (@joshuamckerrow) June 28, 2018

Anthony Messenger, whose Twitter bio lists him as a summer reporting intern for the paper, also tweeted about the shooting.

Active shooter 888 Bestgate please help us — Anthony Messenger (@amesscapgaz) June 28, 2018

Metro editor Jimmy DeButts said on Twitter after the incident that he was “devastated & heartbroken.” Reporters at the outlet, he said, “give all they have every day.”

“There are no 40 hour weeks, no big paydays - just a passion for telling stories from our community,” he said.

Devastated & heartbroken. Numb. Please stop asking for information/interviews. I’m in no position to speak, just know @capgaznews reporters & editors give all they have every day. There are no 40 hour weeks, no big paydays - just a passion for telling stories from our communty. — Jimmy DeButts (@jd3217) June 28, 2018

We are there in times of tragedy. We do our best to share the stories of people, those who make our community better. Please understand, we do all this to serve our community. — Jimmy DeButts (@jd3217) June 28, 2018

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) replied to Davis’ tweet, saying, “Phil, I can’t imagine what you and the entire Capital Gazette team are going through right now. Journalists shouldn’t have to fend off bullets in the newsroom while doing their jobs—this is not normal.”

Phil, I can’t imagine what you and the entire Capital Gazette team are going through right now. Journalists shouldn’t have to fend off bullets in the newsroom while doing their jobs—this is not normal. Stay strong. https://t.co/hchUMIaMN1 — Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) June 28, 2018

This has been updated.