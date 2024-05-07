Cape Fear Memorial Bridge project concludes ahead of schedule, reopens this week

North Carolina Department of Transportation Division 3 Engineer Chad Kimes speaks at a news conference on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, announcing the completion of the months-long Cape Fear Memorial Bridge preservation project.

The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will reopen to traffic ahead of schedule, North Carolina Department of Transportation officials announced Tuesday morning.

After seeing partial closures over the past several months, all four lanes of the bridge will be open to vehicle traffic beginning Wednesday, May 8, around 7 p.m. Parts of the bridge have been closed for much of 2024, as work to replace the grid deck and more than 50-year-old support beams was underway.

The project was completed in phases, with the eastbound lanes of the bridge closed beginning in late January and reopening ahead of the North Carolina Azalea Festival in early April. The westbound lanes closed for repairs in April. NCDOT Division 3 Engineer Chad Kimes said crews will begin removing barricades and reopening the westbound lanes beginning May 8.

The reopening comes ahead of schedule. The contractor on the $7.1 million project, Southern Road & Bridge LLC, was set to have work completed by Memorial Day weekend. Finishing ahead of that schedule comes with an incentive bonus of $500,000, which Kimes said the contractor will receive.

Kimes, who announced his September 2024 retirement earlier this year, said this project tops the list of the most influential in his 30-plus-year career.

"I couldn't be more proud of this total team effort to do what we've done to this point today," Kimes said.

During a news conference on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, challenge coins commemorating the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge project were given to various employees who played vital roles in the completion of the project.

The closure impacted several roads, bridges and intersections across the Wilmington area. Each of those impacted areas will soon return to preexisting conditions, Kimes said.

After reopening, Kimes said, there will still be minimal work conducted, causing nightly lane closures for about 10 nights.

The project looks to extend the life of the vertical lift bridge, which was installed in 1969. Kimes said maintenance issues will persist. He anticipates the newly installed riding deck to last another 10 years.

