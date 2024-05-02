A 19-year-old Cape Coral man died Wednesday after a head-on collision on State Road 31 near the Lee/Charlotte county line.

Florida Highway Patrol said the young driver was headed north about 11 a.m. when his SUV crossed the center line and hit a car-hauler just south of Suzan Drive in rural Punta Gorda.

The teen died at the scene, troopers reported. The semi driver, a 36-year-old Orlando man, sustained serious injuries.

A crash investigation continues.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cape Coral teen dies in head-on crash