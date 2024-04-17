Cape Coral police seek brother after man dies of gunshot wound Tuesday

Cape Coral police are searching for a man, missing after his brother died Tuesday, apparently shot in the head, Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore said.

Sizemore said that emergency services responded at about 1:50 p.m. to a home in the Northwest section of the city, where the caller said a man, identified as Francis G. Tolbert, 71, was in cardiac arrest. Police responded as backup to Lee County EMS, as is standard procedure.

John William Tolbert

Tolbert had a faint pulse, Sizemore said, but then died at the scene. EMS discovered he was bleeding from the back of his head.

Cape officers found a shell casing, which indicated Tolbert's death was not related to heart failure. Violent Crimes detectives then assumed the investigation.

They learned Tolbert's brother, John William Tolbert, 58, had been in the home and fled about an hour before EMS arrived at the home.

The medical examiner's preliminary findings include that the elder Tolbert had a bullet fragment in his head and did not believe it was from a self-inflicted wound.

"Right now, John William Tolbert is a person of interest in this case," Sizemore said. "And information is telling us he fled the area and we're looking to speak to him regarding this matter."

Anyone with information on John Tolbert's whereabouts is asked to call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cape Coral police: John Tolbert a person of interest in brother's death