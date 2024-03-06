Cape Coral police arrest three after fraud investigation yields narcotics discovery

Three men face several charges after Cape Coral police say detectives executed a search warrant related to drug, property and economic crimes.

Lazaro Yzquierdo Torres, 23, of Cape Coral, is charged with uttering a false check; use of another person's ID without consent; depositing a bank item with intent to defraud; theft; grand theft more than $20,000 but less than $100,000; and trafficking in stolen property. He remained in custody Wednesday afternoon on $50,000 bond.

Jesus Yzquierdo Garcia, 42, of Cape Coral, is charged with trafficking marijuana over 25 pounds; trafficking cocaine over 28 grams; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; grand theft cargo of $50,000 or more; trafficking in stolen property; unarmed burglary of a conveyance; two counts of grand theft over $100,000; and burglary of an unoccupied structure. He remained in custody Wednesday afternoon on $590,000 bond.

Police identified the third of the three men as Brandon Fumero, 18, of Cape Coral. He's charged with possession of a forged driver's license and remained in custody Wednesday afternoon on $5,000 bond.

Police say the investigation happened in the 400 block of Southwest 19th Avenue.

Officer Mercedes Phillips, spokesperson for Cape Coral police, said Wednesday afternoon the trio were allegedly responsible for of a major organized crime involving theft of construction vehicles and regular vehicles.

"Once we executed that search warrant, we actually encountered a lot more evidence than we thought," Phillips said.

Among the items seized were more than 170 pounds of marijuana; more than 300 pounds of cocaine; 4.8 grams of Tramadol pills; two handguns; and a shotgun.

Seized pending forfeiture were $19,940 in cash; about $50,000 in jewelry; and a 38-foot boat with three engines and a trailer.

Phillips said the investigation has remained active for several months, and although she couldn't confirm, she said more arrests are possible.

Police said the suspects could face additional charges.

All three men are next due in court April 8 for their arraignments.

