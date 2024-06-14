Cape Coral murder victim Diane Ruiz was loving mom, hardworking

Brandon Cuellar remembered his mother, Diane Ruiz, a bartender, as hardworking and caring.

Ruiz's body was found in a field in Cape Coral on Oct. 10, 2019, four days after she was reported missing. Vultures circling in the sky led authorities to the chilling discovery.

Cueller recounted the day she left never to return during a trial for the man convicted of killing her.

A Lee County jury on Wednesday afternoon convicted Wade Wilson, 30, of first-degree murder in the slayings of Kristine Melton, 35, and Ruiz, 43. The jury reconvenes June 20 to determine whether he will face the death penalty.

Wilson, 30, also was convicted of the grand theft of Melton's car; battery on Melissa Montanez, 41; burglary of a dwelling belonging to Kent Amlin or Fannie Amlin; and petty theft from Kent Amlin or Fanny Amlin.

Son recounts missing mother as time fades to a 'blur'

"A lot of it is a blur," Cuellar, 29, said, citing trauma. He last saw Ruiz on Oct. 6, who asked him to prepared chicken wings for when she returned from work. A dedicated employee, co-workers had said she never missed a shift in five years with the Moose.

Her shift started soon after she left, and within 40 minutes of missing the 10 a.m. start, police knocked at the door with her purse, found near Hector Caferata Elementary School.

A massive search began, but she never returned for that meal.

Cuellar stuttered and shivered as he testified, coming face to face with Wilson.

Witnesses' testimony during the trial revealed Wilson and Ruiz did not know each other.

Victim Kristine Melton: Cape Coral murder victim Kristine Melton was best friend, cat mom

Unfinished conversation between Diane Ruiz and fiance Scott Hannon

Ruiz's fiance, Scott Hannon, 50, said he lived with Ruiz, Cuellar and one of Cuellar's siblings.

Hannon said he was a dock worker and typically did not have his cellphone on him, leaving it in his vehicle.

But when he went to his vehicle and saw an unusual number of messages and missed calls, Hannon said he knew something was wrong and notified his manager.

He said Ruiz had only sent him one text message after she left for work.

How did Diane Ruiz meet Wade Wilson?

Ruiz was walking to work at the Moose Lodge, 155 Santa Barbara Blvd., in Cape Coral, when Wilson asked Ruiz for directions about a nearby school, saying he could not find it, investigators said.

Ruiz got into the car Wilson was driving, where he strangled her before he ran her over repeatedly.

As soon as she attempted to exit the car, Wilson's attack on Ruiz began.

"She didn't think I gave her a kiss goodbye," that morning Hannon said, as he became engulfed in tears, confirming that he did, indeed, give her a last kiss.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News