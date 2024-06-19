Cape Coral men involved in high-speed crash: 21-year-old dead, 18-year-old critical

A 21-year-old man is dead and an 18-year-old man is critical after authorities say both Cape Coral men were racing their motorcycles along Interstate 75 before they lost control.

The crash happened around 10:35 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 138, in Fort Myers, according to a Florida Highway Patrol incident report.

Troopers said that while both motorcyclists raced, they lost control on the travel lanes of Interstate 75.

After each collided, they both were thrown from their motorcycles and came to final rest on the west grass shoulder, several hundred feet south of the collision area.

The 21-year-old died on scene, while the 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The 21-year-old is one of at least 60 fatalities stemming from Lee County crashes this year.

