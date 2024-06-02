A 25-year-old Cape Coral man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a car at about 3 a.m. Saturday in Fort Myers.

The motorcyclist was was traveling south on U.S. 41 (South Cleveland Avenue), at high speed and approaching the intersection with Boy Scout Drive, according to a Florida Highway Patrol initial report.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old woman from Fort Myers was traveling north on U.S. 41, in the left turn lane. As she approached the intersection with Boy Scout Drive, the left turn traffic signal light was green, she said, and she started to make a left turn onto Boy Scout Drive.

That's when the motorcycle collided with her car and the man was thrown from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the car had minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

The National Safety Council says motorcyclists accounted for 14.6% of all traffic fatalities and 3.5% of all injuries in 2022 nationwide, even though motorcycles make up only 3% of all registered vehicles. Also, motorcyclists are nearly 24 times more likely to die in traffic crashes per miles traveled than those using cars, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

More: Lehigh Acres man, 23; woman, 20, critical after motorcycle crash

More: Cape Coral man, New York woman killed in single motorcycle crash, FHP says

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cape Coral man, 25, dead following motorcycle crash in Fort Myers