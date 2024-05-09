Cape Coral makes FEMA deadline, potentially saving flood insurance discount.

Cape Coral announced that it reached its goal of providing full documentation to FEMA, potentially keeping its 25% discount on National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) premiums throughout the city.

The city was granted an extension till June 10 to provide the information and documentation to the agency, but the city held a press conference on Thursday morning to announce it met the original May 9 deadline.

"Today, we hand delivered thousands of pages of documents and a comprehensive handbook to FEMA, now we await their decision," said Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter.

Responding to the news, FEMA Spokesperson Lea Crager had this to say:

“We are committed to helping communities take appropriate remediation actions to participate in the Community Rating System and remain in good standing with the National Flood Insurance Program. Each of the five communities has additional time to gather requested documentation to help retain their standing in the Community Rating System.”

Danger to discount explained

FEMA announced at the end of March that Lee County and municipalities including Cape Coral, Bonita Springs, Village of Estero, Town of Fort Myers Beach, and unincorporated Lee County; a total of 699,000 residents, would experience cuts to discounts.

The agency stated that because of a large amount of unpermitted work, lack of documentation, and failure to properly monitor activity in special flood hazard areas, including substantial damage compliance, since Hurricane Ian hit the area on Sept. 28, 2022, several cities would lose their class rating, which would cost residents and businesses millions of dollars.

The city is at risk of losing between $7 million to $8 million in annual discounts if the changes go through.

County and municipal governments have to meet federal guidelines for area homeowners to qualify for policies under the NFIP.

Lee County officials say they are on track to complete the information.

"Lee County’s team of subject matter experts is well along in the process of preparing and submitting data to ensure a thorough response for the FEMA June 10 deadline," they said in an email. 'We are committed to working on behalf of unincorporated Lee County residents. This is currently the county’s highest priority."

The changes are scheduled to go into effect on Oct. 1 if the affected cities and unincorporated Lee County do not meet FEMA's requests.

The NFIP conducts a field visit every three years to audit floodplain management activities and flood-mapping records. Municipality governments then receive a rating from the Class Rating System program.

Cape Coral joined the NFIP in 1981, and there are approximately 27,673 NFIP policyholders in the city with more than $8 billion in coverage.

The Class Rating System is a voluntary federal program that recognizes and encourages community floodplain management activities exceeding the minimum NFIP standards by providing incentive premium discounts.

The city joined the CRS program in 1995 and achieved a Class 5 rating in 2010.

The discounts are given out in 5% increments using a 1-10 rating system, with Class 10 being low risk and Class 1 being high.

Cape Coral's process

The city had more than 50 staff members reassigned to look at 238 properties, working 12-hour days, seven days a week since early April.

"This achievement wouldn't have been possible without the dedication of our city staff who worked tirelessly, sacrificing weekends and (working) long hours to fulfill FEMA's documentation requirements," Gunter said.

The mayor said of the 238 homes examined, the city found 11% of properties to be non-compliant, either missing certain documents or having unpermitted work.

FEMA had examined and found that 25% of properties were non-compliant, according to Gunter.

"I feel that our investigation was extremely more thorough than FEMA's, theirs was more of a broad overlook," Gunter said. "But when you really look at the details, we found that some properties were compliant and that's why you see the reduction from 23% to 11%."

Cape Coral had several hearings for affected residents before the Cape Coral Code Compliance Special Magistrate, giving them a chance to solve their issues.

"It's important to note that we have given the 11% a clear path on how to become compliant," Gunter said. "Each property is different, so each property owner knows exactly what they need to do to be compliant, and the city will work with them."

The city could not provide a timeline on when it can hear back from FEMA to know if it satisfied the documentation requirement to maintain its insurance discount.

"As far as the decision, you are dealing with the Federal Government, it's their timeline, we are just going to sit and wait," Gunter said.

However, the mayor is confident that the city has done everything it can at this time.

"But I can tell you that we have done everything we could and exhausted every effort to make sure that we know exactly what went on with all those 238 addresses," Gunter said.

He said this experience has given the city more ideas for better practices to avoid situations like this in the future.

"For me, we have to make sure that we have enough resources to make sure we are being compliant with all the FEMA regulations," Gunter said.

