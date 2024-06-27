Cape Coral to install speed cameras in school zones to curb speeding

Drivers speeding in Cape Coral school zones will face fines as part of a new speed camera program.

At its meeting earlier this month, the City of Cape Coral voted unanimously to implement speed detectors in many school zones to catch and fine drivers exceeding 10 mph over the posted speed limit.

The program's purpose is to protect children as they travel to and from school, City Councilmember Keith Long said in an interview. He brought the idea to the council in November.

State lawmakers passed House Bill 657 last year, authorizing counties and municipalities to add speed detection systems in school zones to enforce speed limits.

Similar to red light cameras, speed detection systems use radar or LiDAR technology to detect a vehicle's speed and capture a photo or video if it exceeds the speed limit, as defined in the bill.

In Southwest Florida, Hillsborough and Manatee Counties passed similar programs.

Long said he anticipates the city will select a vendor for the speed detector equipment by July or August at the latest and implement the program during the school year.

The enforcement applies within 30 minutes before and through 30 minutes after the end of a regularly scheduled school session.

During those hours, cameras will capture photos of vehicles speeding in school zones. An officer will then review and verify the violations before issuing a $100 citation.

There will be a 30-day warning period during which violators will receive warnings instead of fines. After this period, speed violators will face a citation. These fines will not add points to the driver's record nor affect car insurance rates.

Where will the $100 from Cape Coral school zone speeder go?

The program will incur no cost to taxpayers, as violators’ fines will fully fund it. From each $100 citation:

$60 goes to the city or county for program operation,

$12 supports the school district’s security and transportation,

$5 contributes to crossing guard salaries and

$23 goes to state general revenue and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement training trust fund.

These changes come after a speed study revealed that, over a week, more than 100 drivers at each of the 17 Cape Coral schools exceeded the speed limit by at least 10 mph.

Results from the speed study also showed a maximum speed of 68 mph at Diplomat Elementary School and Diplomat Middle School. Patriot Elementary School had the most speeders in its school zone and Mid Cape Global Academy had none at the time of the study.

Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore emphasized the "heightened safety risk" in school zones.

“My staff is out there daily, enforcing these traffic safety laws, and we can testify that it is a risk to the degree that we're there daily,” he said.

Which school zones will have speed detectors?

Following discussion, the city council identified these zones as high-risk areas, warranting additional enforcement:

Ida S. Baker High School

Challenger Middle School

Diplomat Middle School

Mariner Middle School

Trafalgar Middle School

Cape Elementary School

Diplomat Elementary School

Gulf Elementary School

Oasis Charter Elementary School (North)

Patriot Elementary School

Pelican Elementary School

Skyline Elementary School

Trafalgar Elementary School

Heritage Charter Academy of Cape Coral

St. Andrews Catholic School

Nicaea Academy of Cape Coral

Cape Coral Christian School

