Cape Coral High School Class of 2024 graduates; see the festivities in dozens of photos

Cape Coral High School Class of 2024 graduated Thursday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena at Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers.

The approximately 430 seniors at the high school were among 6,000 Lee County School District students graduating this year.

The school was founded in 1979 as Cape Coral's first high school.

The International Baccalaureate program is offered at Cape High, the only high school in the west zone to do so.

The school's mascot is "Breezy" the seahawk, and the school colors are blue and orange.

Cape High is off of Santa Barbara Boulevard in Cape Coral.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cape Coral High School graduation 2024: See commencement photos