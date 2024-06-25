Cape Coral elections 2024 and District 7 candidates: What we know

Five city council seats in Cape Coral are up for election this year, but in District 7, the voters have a choice between just two candidates, both newcomers to politics. Both, too, are longtime Cape residents and called infrastructure and traffic their top priorities.

Terms are four years long, and elected officials are limited to two consecutive terms. Council members are paid a base annual salary of $37,368.96. Last year, the council approved monthly stipends worth another $39,996 a year.

City council members qualify in their districts, but are elected at-large. To qualify, they must reside in their district and have been continuous full-time residents of the city for at least a year.

As the position is nonpartisan, all voters, Republican, Democrat and other, get to vote on these two candidates. Additionally, because only two candidates qualified for District 7 race, the race will skip the primary and go straight to the general election.

Here's what we know about the two candidates running for District 7.

The candidates

Rachel Kaduk is running to represent District 7 on the Cape Coral City Council.

Rachel Kaduk, 34

Kaduk, who grew up in District 7 and attended Diplomat and Mariner schools, said this was her first time running for office. But, she said, her desire to run sprang from a deep knowledge and understanding of the area, as well as a dedication to public service.

"I hate telling this story," Kaduk laughed. "I finally hit a pothole so big I had to pull over to see if my tires were popped. I angrily drove home and decided if it’s not me, it’s who? So I decided to throw my hat in."

Kaduk is currently a loan officer at Sanibel Captiva Community Bank. Prior to that, she served as the business development manager for Seminole Casino Hotel. She serves on the board of directors for the Cape Coral Chamber of Commerce, and is the secretary of the Guardian Angels for Special Populations board, which oversees the Frieda B. Smith Special Populations Center in Cape Coral, which serves adults with special needs.

Kaduk also serves on the board of trustees for the Southwest Florida Symphony and is on the board of directors for the Fort Myers Concert Association. As of Thursday she had raised about $8,500 in small donations and spent $1,500 on her campaign.

On her campaign kickoff post on Facebook, Kaduk wrote, "We deserve a Council that is transparent and listens to the residents. Our voices are being ignored and it’s time to take a stand."

Michael Harper is running for Cape Coral City Council, District 7.

Michael Harper, 60

Harper has owned Edison Mortgage Services since 2020; prior to that, he was a partner with Edison Mortgage Group from 2015-2020. He has worked as a loan officer in the mortgage industry, as well as a real estate agent with a variety of companies including AA South Florida Mortgage, Inc., Edison Mortgage, TZ Insurance Solutions, and Re/Max.

This is Harper's first time running for office, and he said it was largely because he wanted to make a change in his community. A 30-year resident of Northeast Cape Coral, Harper said traffic and roadways were a major concern for him, and would be a priority if elected.

"We're never going to have empty roads but there's things that could and should be changed to help traffic move along easier," Harper said.

"The way I go to the gym in the morning is through Kismet and down Andalusia. There's times in the evening that even when it was two lanes, it was 30, 40 cars deep. Now, it's one lane.

"What can we do now to alleviate some of that stuff? When you sit at a light or stop signs more than you actually drive in your car, that's a problem."

As of Thursday he had raised $700 for his campaign, and spent about $500.

Why are you running?

"I live in District 7. We're growing leaps and bounds but it doesn't seem like the infrastructure's there. I know the city only has so much power to do things, and some of it's the county and the state. People have to start thinking ahead, and start being reactive, start being proactive."

How has your experience made you fit for the position?

"A lot of what we do on the mortgage side is problem-solving. Not everybody out there has 800 scores and 20% to put down. Issues come up, you got to find a way around it. As a loan officer you not only work with the real estate agent, the title company, the lender. You're working as a team with these other entities."

Former The News-Press Cape Coral reporter Luis Zambrano contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cape Coral elections 2024 District 7 candidates: what to know