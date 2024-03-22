Cape Coral Bridge eyeing a 2026 construction date with the Midpoint Bridge to follow

The rebuild of the aging, 60-year-old Cape Coral Bridge will start in 2026, with plans for the Midpoint Bridge beginning soon after.

At the Cape Coral event Catch The Vision on Monday, Lee County Commissioner Kevin Ruane said, "It's a long process" when describing the steps the county needs to take before work can start on the Cape Coral bridges.

"I know that's not what people want to hear," Ruane said. "We have to go through a planning, a design, and an environmental study to procure the money necessary to build a bridge."

Timeline for the Cape Coral Bridge rebuild

Ruane said the studies will be done in 2024, with construction starting in 2026.

He said it would take two years to go through the procurement process, secure funds, and go out for proposal requests before the work could start.

"One of the reasons this is taking as long as it is, is we're trying to go through and secure both state and federal funding," he said.

What about the cost of the projects?

Traffic flows along the Cape Coral Bridge on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Lee County Communications Director Betsy Clayton wrote in an email statement that the county is working with estimates for the Cape Coral and Midpoint bridges.

The most recent estimates put the cost of the Cape Coral bridge at $480 million, and $580 million for the Midpoint Bridge.

County staff is researching ways to bring down the cost.

"Staff is researching all available funding options," Clayton wrote. "One example is the Federal Large Bridge Infrastructure Program as a potential opportunity."

Cape Coral Bridge plans explained

The Cape Coral Bridge Project will expand the bridge from four to six lanes — three in each direction; include drainage ponds under the bridge, remove the toll plaza to replace it with electronic tolls, and incorporate a pedestrian bridge.

It's aimed at addressing the age of the bridge while adding capacity to the roadway, improving traffic operations, adding multimodal facilities, and enhancing safety for roadway users.

A new pedestrian bridge is going on the east side of the existing billboard on Cape Coral Parkway. It will allow pedestrian access from the Cape Coral side of the Caloosahatchee River to make it possible for pedestrians to cross the six lanes of Cape Coral Parkway at street level.

The westbound span of the Cape Coral Bridge opened in 1964 and served as the only bridge to Cape Coral from Fort Myers for years. It was modified with an additional span built in 1989.

Motorists made nearly 50,000 annual average daily trips over the bridge in 2021.

Ruane also said the construction will not impact the existing four lanes.

Traffic flows along the Cape Coral Bridge on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Plans for the Midpoint Bridge explained

Another project is planned to add an additional travel lane in each direction; including shared use paths for bicyclists, pedestrians, skaters, runners, and others, on the Midpoint Bridge.

It will also include a left-turn flyover from Summerlin Road to westbound Colonial Boulevard.

Once work on the Cape Coral Bridge is finished, the widening of the Midpoint Bridge will start.

Both were approved simultaneously, but it was decided to handle them one at a time to lessen the disturbance to residents and for funding.

"In order to cause less disturbance to residents, commuters, etc., it has been determined that it will work better to handle them sequentially," Clayton wrote." "So the Cape project finishes up, then the Midpoint project starts. This is also important for strategic funding."

