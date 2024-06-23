Cape Cod traffic updates: What does it look like at the bridges?

Driving off-Cape on a summer Sunday afternoon is all but guaranteed to take longer than, say, a Tuesday morning in February, but holiday weekends and days when the weather is less than ideal are especially prone to traffic.

With Juneteenth on Wednesday, a few extra people may have taken the opportunity to head to beachy Cape Cod this weekend. Couple that with Sunday's fog and a National Weather Service forecast of thunderstorms and "chance of showers," and voila! There is heavy backup at the bridges to the end the weekend.

We'll keep tabs on the traffic all afternoon. Bookmark this page as we update conditions and check in for the latest.

4:30 p.m.: Traffic to Sagamore Bridge lightens up

Around 4:30 p.m., traffic on Route 6 westbound approaching the Sagamore Bridge was continuing to lighten. Travellers faced a slowdown of about five minutes over about five miles.

Meanwhile, a slowdown about five miles before the Bourne Bridge was causing a delay of about eight minutes.

At this time, Google Maps predicted it would take about an hour and 20 minutes to go from Provincetown to both the Sagamore Bridge and the Bourne Bridge.

3 p.m.: Traffic to Sagamore Bridge improves slightly

Just after 3 p.m., traffic surrounding the Sagamore Bridge was beginning to improve.

Just before 3 p.m., traffic on Route 6 westbound approaching the Sagamore Bridge had begun to improve. The backup had shrunk to a 12-minute delay.

Bourne Bridge still had about an 11-minute delay, according to Google.

1:30 p.m.: 10-mile back-up from the Cape Cod Canal bridges

At about 1 p.m. on Sunday, traffic on Route 6 was backed up around Exit 61 in Sandwich.

As the weekend comes to an end, Cape Cod visitors are heading home on a windy, cloudy Sunday afternoon, leading to snarling traffic especially around the Cape Cod Canal bridges.

Just before 1 p.m., drivers approaching the Sagamore Bridge battled traffic congestion on a clogged Route 6 westbound. Google Maps showed a slowdown of about 20 minutes around Exit 61 in Sandwich to the base of the Sagamore Bridge.

A slowdown just before the Bourne Bridge was causing an about 11-minute delay, according to Google.

Tips for leaving Cape Cod

Drivers are bumper-to-bumper in Harwich along Route 6 near Exit 82 as people head off Cape Sunday afternoon, June 23.

The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce says the best times to leave the Cape are: Monday through Friday between 2 to 9 p.m. (excluding Monday holidays), Saturdays after 2 p.m., and Sundays before 1 p.m. or after 9 p.m.

During peak season, avoid arriving on Friday between 2 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and departing Sundays or Monday holidays from 1 to 9 p.m.

