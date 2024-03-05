Cape Breton teacher sentenced to house arrest after pleading guilty to fraud, forgery

Robert Lee LeLievre, 54, of Cheticamp, N.S., was sentenced to house arrest after pleading guilty to fraud and forgery involving the Inverness local of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union. (Tom Ayers/CBC - image credit)

A former teacher in Cape Breton has been sentenced to one year of house arrest for fraud and forgery, after pleading guilty to taking nearly $82,000 from the Inverness local of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union.

Judge Nicole Rovers accepted the joint sentencing recommendation in part because 54-year-old Robert Lee LeLievre of Cheticamp, N.S., had no prior criminal record and had paid back all the money before even making his first court appearance.

LeLievre pleaded guilty in December and was sentenced Tuesday in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court.

Crown prosecutor Sandee Smordin said a year of house arrest and another year of probation reflects the seriousness of the crime, while taking into account the mitigating circumstances.

"It is a jail term to be served in the community," she said. "A violation of house arrest does come with very serious consequences."

But it's also rare for an offender to pay back a large sum of money before even appearing in court to face charges.

'Extreme measures'

"It's not very common," Smordin said. "Mr. LeLievre took extreme measures to pay it back."

Court was told that LeLievre was a longtime teacher — and community and union supporter — with no criminal record.

But shortly after he volunteered as treasurer, LeLievre began forging union cheques.

Over a period of 22 months from May 2021 to March 2023, he stole $$81,930.78.

Court was told when RCMP caught up with him, LeLievre immediately admitted his crime, expressed remorse and paid back the money.

The local credit union recovered $19,000 from his account and LeLievre liquidated his assets, including the family home, and borrowed money from family to cover the rest.

Court was also told LeLievre did have some health issues, but those were not cited as a motive for the crime.

Even now, it's not clear why he took the money.

In Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Tuesday, Judge Nicole Rovers said Robert Lee LeLievre's breach of trust had significant impacts on colleagues, the community and students.

In court, Judge Nicole Rovers referred to several victim impact statements, saying LeLievre's breach of trust had significantly affected his colleagues and community.

She said he caused further hurt when students tried to cash union bursary cheques that bounced.

"Frauds of this magnitude will have a ripple effect in the community," Smordin said.

"These matters are taken very seriously by the court and as you heard the judge say, she gave lots of thought to the appropriate sentence."

LeLievre declined comment

LeLievre's sentence also includes a list of conditions, including a 10-year prohibition from working or volunteering in a position that involves authority over someone else's money or assets.

LeLievre had supporters with him in court and required a cane to get around, but he declined to make a statement when offered the chance by the judge.

LeLievre also declined to comment outside court.

His lawyer, Daniel Burman, said it's time to move on.

"I'd suggest that all parties at this point in time are just happy to put this behind them," he said. "It's been a trying time for everybody involved."

