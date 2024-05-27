Canyon police arrest 1 after pedestrian struck, killed in crash

One person died after being struck by a vehicle in Canyon, and another person was arrested in connection to the incident early Monday, according to the Canyon Police Department.

Canyon police said at about 1:05 a.m. Monday, May 27, officers were sent to a reported crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian in the 1900 block of 10th Avenue. Accoring to Canyon police, during the investigation, officers learned Ulise DeLao, 28, struck Brittany Torres, 27, while Torres was standing outside of the vehicle.

Torres was pronounced dead at the scene.

DeLao was arrested on a charge for intoxication manslaughter.

The crash is still under investigation by the Canyon Police Department.

This is a developing story; updates will be added as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Canyon police: Man arrested on intoxication manslaughter charge