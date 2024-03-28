Canyon man, 36, dies after rollover crash off I-27 in Randall County Wednesday

A Canyon man died from his injuries sustained in a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday afternoon in Randall County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), at about 4:04 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, a 2000 Ford Excursion was heading southbound on I-27 about 1.8 miles north of Canyon when the vehicle left the roadway for unspecified reasons. DPS said the Ford traveled into the southbound ditch, struck a road sign, entered the service road, and rolled over, ejecting the unsecured driver.

Joshua Gasser, 36, of Canyon, was taken to Amarillo Northwest Texas hospital, where he died from the injuries he sustained in the crash.

The posted speed limit was 75 mph, and road conditions were dry and clear. The crash remains under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Canyon resident dies in single-vehicle rollover crash