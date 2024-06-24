Canvassers continue petition efforts in Fayetteville to get new items on November ballot

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Various groups across Arkansas are hoping to see seven new items placed on the ballot in the 2024 election.

Laura Villegas was at the Barnes and Noble in Fayetteville on Sunday collecting ballot title signatures related to abortion, education, taxes on period products and diapers, medical marijuana, the Freedom of Information Act and voting rights restoration.

Villegas says a petition signature would not indicate being for or against any of the measures but instead would simply get the item on the ballot for voters to decide in November.

“On important issues like any of these, everyone should have an opportunity to vote on it yes or no,” Villegas said.

Villegas says there will be opportunities for people to sign the petition at Fayetteville Farmer Markets on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday as well as at the Barnes and Noble near the Northwest Arkansas Mall.

