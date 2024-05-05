Canutillo ISD bond continues to lead; Lower Valley Water bond trailing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A school bond in Canutillo continues to lead after voting totals were updated at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4 by the El Paso County Elections Department.

Canutillo Independent School District is asking for a $387 million bond to be approved by the district’s voters.

The bond is broken up into two ballot questions. Proposition A would issue $379 million of bonds for new construction, repairs and upgrades of the district’s schools. Proposition B would issue $7.2 million in bonds to repay debt incurred during the pandemic to equip the district’s students with laptops for remote learning.

Proposition A is leading with 662 votes in favor (56.48 percent) with 510 votes against (43.52 percent)

Proposition B is leading with 652 votes in favor (55.92 percent) and 514 votes against (44.08 percent).

The district says the average homeowner in Canutillo would see an increase in their property taxes of $3.17 a month if the bond passes. Qualifying senior citizens would not see their tax rate increase.

The bond would be used to rebuild and relocate Davenport Elementary and Alderete Middle School campuses from their current locations to the fast-growing Enchanted Hills subdivision, the district said.

The Enchanted Hills subdivision is one of the places Canutillo ISD is considering for relocating schools. Jesus Baltazar/KTSM

The bond would also allow the district to re-build and relocate Canutillo Middle School from its current location to a “fast-growing” Upper Valley location.

Other projects would include: the construction of a “brick-and-mortar” Northwest Early College High School campus; upgrades to the heating and cooling systems at existing schools; district-wide roof replacements, safety and security improvements; and other repairs at aging campuses, according to the district.

Elsewhere in El Paso County, the Lower Valley Water District is asking for a $35 million bond for various projects.

That bond continues to trail after voting totals were updated at 8:30 p.m. with 217 voters opposed or 52.29 percent, with 198 in favor or 47.71 percent.

The Lower Valley Water District provides water, wastewater and solid waste services in the southeastern part of the county.

In San Elizario, three candidates are running for mayor. Miguel Chacon continues to lead with 142 votes (48.14 percent), followed by incumbent Isela Reyes with 105 votes (35.59 percent) and Vincent Jemison with 48 votes (16.27 percent).

Two alderperson seats are also being contested in San Elizario.

In Place No. 4, Armando (Mando) Alarcon leads with 188 votes (67.38 percent), followed by Antonio Flores Jr. with 91 votes (32.62 percent).

In Place No. 5, Thomas Black leads with 172 votes (61.43 percent) followed by Octavio Hernandez Jr. with 108 votes (38.57 percent).

We will update this story with the latest results throughout the night. The next update is expected at approximately 9:15 p.m.

