Cantu executed despite pleas for a third stay

Feb. 29—HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Texas executed Ivan Cantu by lethal injection Wednesday evening, with Cantu claiming his innocence as the family members of his two victims held on to each other.

"I'd like to address the Kitchens and Mosqueda families. I want you to know that I never killed James and Amy. And if I did, if I knew who did, you would've been the first to know any information I would've had that would've helped to bring justice to James and Amy I would've shared."

Cantu was convicted of the murders in 2000 of his cousin, James Mosqueda, 27, and his cousin's girlfriend, Amy Kitchen, 22.

He ran out of appeals on the state level and did not file any with the U.S. Supreme Court. He was pronounced dead at 6:47 p.m. Wednesday.

Before his last statement, while strapped down and covered by several layers of white sheets, Cantu, 50, was blessed with traditional Catholic last rites.

"I want you all to know that I don't think that this situation here will bring you closure if it does — if this is what it takes or have any reservations off in your mind, then so be it," Cantu said. "This is not going to help you guys and I want you to know from me that it never occurred. No. I want all of you to know I did not kill James and Amy."

Cantu went on to thank his attorney, Gena Bund; his mom, Sylvia Cantu' Matt Duff, Michael Frazier and Sister Helen Prejean, who was present for the execution.

As Cantu finished his statement at 6:23 p.m., he told the Warden that he was ready. The pentobarbital was then pushed into Cantu's body as Catholic prayers were offered by Sister Helen. He stopped breathing at 6:29 p.m.

Death row was located in the East Building of the Huntsville Unit, formerly known as the Walls Unit, from 1928 to 1952. From 1952 to 1965, the electric chair was located in a building by the East Wall.

The men on death row were moved from the Huntsville Unit to the Ellis Unit in 1965, where it remained until 1999. Death row was then moved to the Polunsky Unit, where it has remained. Offenders are housed separately in single-person cells with a window.

The women on death row are housed at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville.

